Martha MunizziBorn 1968
Martha Munizzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d476f86b-8e1d-4bc0-9466-3680034c00b0
Martha Munizzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Denise Munizzi (born Martha Denise Stallings on February 26, 1968) is an American Gospel music singer, songwriter, author, and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martha Munizzi Tracks
Sort by
GLORIOUS
Martha Munizzi
GLORIOUS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GLORIOUS
Last played on
Martha Munizzi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist