Christina Petrowska-Quilico (born Christina Elena Petrowska; December 30, 1948 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) is a Canadian pianist.

Quilico is a pianist, artist and author. She has performed with the Toronto Symphony, Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Winnipeg Symphony, the National Arts Orchestra, etc. Her 50 plus CDs include solo, chamber and orchestral works. Four of her CDs have been nominated for Junos in the Best Classical Composition Category. Her CDs include 8 Canadian piano concerti with the Toronto Symphony, Jukka Pekka Saraste, conductor, Vancouver CBC Symphony, Sir John Eliot Gardiner to name a few. She has worked with leading composers such as Pierre Boulez, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Gyorgy Ligeti, Ann Southam, John Weinzweig, Alexina Louie, Claude Vivier Christos Hatzis, John Cage and Luis de Pablo. Among numerous awards, she was the recipient of a Canada Council doctoral fellowship and French Government Grant for doctoral studies at the Sorbonne, Paris, France. She has premiered numerous new works by Canadian composers.She also collaborated with violinist, Jacques Israelievitch and her late husband, the Metropolitan Opera baritone Louis Quilico, with whom she recorded 4 CDs. Her first husband was Quebec composer Michel-Georges Bregent and she has recorded several CDs of his music. She is a Full Professor of Piano Performance and Musicology at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.