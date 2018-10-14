Kaspars PutniņšBorn 26 October 1966
Kaspars Putniņš
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d472e77a-47a5-4596-9e4c-d2c0855d2875
Kaspars Putniņš Tracks
Sort by
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16h.jpglink
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
Sven-David Sandström
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
David Wikander
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Maurice Ravel
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Les fleurs et les arbres
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Les fleurs et les arbres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Les fleurs et les arbres
Author
Calme des nuits
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Calme des nuits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Calme des nuits
Author
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Claude Debussy
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Author
La vallée des cloches
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
La vallée des cloches
Psalms of Penitential
Alfred Schnittke
Psalms of Penitential
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Psalms of Penitential
Choir
Last played on
Curse Upon Iron
Veljo Tormis
Curse Upon Iron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Curse Upon Iron
St. John's Song
Veljo Tormis
St. John's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
St. John's Song
The Angels
Jonathan Harvey
The Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Angels
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
Jonathan Harvey
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Plainsongs for Peace and Light
Bless the Lord, Oh My Soul (Psalms of David)
Cyrillus Kreek
Bless the Lord, Oh My Soul (Psalms of David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cp12.jpglink
Bless the Lord, Oh My Soul (Psalms of David)
Blessed is the Man (Psalms of David)
Cyrillus Kreek
Blessed is the Man (Psalms of David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cp12.jpglink
Blessed is the Man (Psalms of David)
Dopo la vittoria
Arvo Pärt
Dopo la vittoria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Dopo la vittoria
Nunc dimittis
Arvo Pärt
Nunc dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Nunc dimittis
The woman with the alabaster box
Arvo Pärt
The woman with the alabaster box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
The woman with the alabaster box
Zwei Beter
Zwei Beter, Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor & Kaspars Putniņš
Zwei Beter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cp12.jpglink
Zwei Beter
Composer
Magnificat
Arvo Pärt
Magnificat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Magnificat
Summa
Arvo Pärt
Summa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Summa
Solfeggio
Arvo Pärt
Solfeggio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Solfeggio
Senatne (Long Ago)
Emīls Dārziņš
Senatne (Long Ago)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg1xn.jpglink
Senatne (Long Ago)
Last played on
Māte Saule
Peteris Vasks
Māte Saule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
Māte Saule
Last played on
The Angels
Jonathan Harvey
The Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Angels
Last played on
Canticle of the Sun, for cello, chamber chorus, percussion and celesta
Sofia Gubaidulina
Canticle of the Sun, for cello, chamber chorus, percussion and celesta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canticle of the Sun, for cello, chamber chorus, percussion and celesta
Performer
Singer
Choir
Dopo la victoria
Arvo Pärt
Dopo la victoria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Dopo la victoria
Choir
Arvo Pärt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Choir
Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
Johann Sebastian Bach
Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
Choir
Laudamus te
Sven-David Sandström
Laudamus te
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laudamus te
Choir
Immortal Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Immortal Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Immortal Bach
Choir
Four2 (feat. Latvian Radio Choir & Kaspars Putniņš)
John Cage
Four2 (feat. Latvian Radio Choir & Kaspars Putniņš)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8m.jpglink
Four2 (feat. Latvian Radio Choir & Kaspars Putniņš)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: Sun, Sea and Summer Nights
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ednhn3
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2015-07-10T20:45:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02sg1dh.jpg
10
Jul
2015
Be in the Audience: Sun, Sea and Summer Nights
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Back to artist