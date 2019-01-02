Katherine Fugue
Katherine Fugue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d472d262-feb7-41e3-865e-eedcf1bdf195
Katherine Fugue Tracks
Sort by
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
Last played on
Dixit Dominus - de torrente in via bibet
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - de torrente in via bibet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus - de torrente in via bibet
Last played on
Back to artist