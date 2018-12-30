Otto KlempererGerman-born conductor and composer, 1885-1973. Born 14 May 1885. Died 6 July 1973
Otto Klemperer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kysy5.jpg
1885-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d47261e7-cb6d-4bb3-8e31-4a21824a31fa
Otto Klemperer Biography (Wikipedia)
Otto Nossan Klemperer (14 May 1885 – 6 July 1973) was a Jewish German-born conductor and composer, described as "the last of the few really great conductors of his generation."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otto Klemperer Tracks
Sort by
Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Idyll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried Idyll
Last played on
St. Matthew Passion - Kommt, ihr Tochter
Johann Sebastian Bach
St. Matthew Passion - Kommt, ihr Tochter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St. Matthew Passion - Kommt, ihr Tochter
Choir
Last played on
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Otto Klemperer)
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Otto Klemperer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Otto Klemperer)
Last played on
Siegfried's Funeral March (Götterdämmerung)
Richard Wagner
Siegfried's Funeral March (Götterdämmerung)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried's Funeral March (Götterdämmerung)
Last played on
The Rite Of Spring
Igor Stravinsky
The Rite Of Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rite Of Spring
Last played on
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
Last played on
Abschied (Das Lied von der Erde)
Gustav Mahler
Abschied (Das Lied von der Erde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Abschied (Das Lied von der Erde)
Last played on
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck Lieder)
Last played on
Sanctus (Mass in B minor BWV 232)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sanctus (Mass in B minor BWV 232)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sanctus (Mass in B minor BWV 232)
Choir
Last played on
Kommt, iht Tochter (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kommt, iht Tochter (St Matthew Passion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Kommt, iht Tochter (St Matthew Passion)
Last played on
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Last played on
Pulcinella Suite for orchestra
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella Suite for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella Suite for orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Leonore Overture No 1, Op 138
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No 1, Op 138
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Leonore Overture No 1, Op 138
Last played on
Symphony No.2, 'The Resurrection', 5th Movement
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2, 'The Resurrection', 5th Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.2, 'The Resurrection', 5th Movement
Last played on
Symphony No.9, 4th MovementPerformer: New Philharmonia Orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.9, 4th MovementPerformer: New Philharmonia Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.9, 4th MovementPerformer: New Philharmonia Orchestra
Last played on
Die Zauberflöte - Ach, Ich fuhls
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflöte - Ach, Ich fuhls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Zauberflöte - Ach, Ich fuhls
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: II. Der Einsame im Herbst
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: II. Der Einsame im Herbst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde: II. Der Einsame im Herbst
Last played on
Ch'io mi scordi di te? - recitative and rondo K.505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te? - recitative and rondo K.505
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ch'io mi scordi di te? - recitative and rondo K.505
Last played on
Hebrides Overture, Op 26 (1830 rev 1832)
Felix Mendelssohn
Hebrides Overture, Op 26 (1830 rev 1832)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hebrides Overture, Op 26 (1830 rev 1832)
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde - Von Jugend
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde - Von Jugend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde - Von Jugend
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: 'Der Abschied'
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: 'Der Abschied'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde: 'Der Abschied'
Orchestra
Last played on
Ride of the Valkyries
Richard Wagner
Ride of the Valkyries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Ride of the Valkyries
Last played on
Masonic Funeral Music, K477/479a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Masonic Funeral Music, K477/479a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Masonic Funeral Music, K477/479a
Orchestra
Last played on
Overture, 'Iphigénie en Aulide'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Overture, 'Iphigénie en Aulide'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Overture, 'Iphigénie en Aulide'
Last played on
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op.90: III. Allegretto
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op.90: III. Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op.90: III. Allegretto
Last played on
The Magic Flute: Act 1, Sc.1 - 'Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute: Act 1, Sc.1 - 'Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute: Act 1, Sc.1 - 'Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön'
Last played on
Symphony No.2 in C minor 'Resurrection': II. Andante Moderato
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 in C minor 'Resurrection': II. Andante Moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.2 in C minor 'Resurrection': II. Andante Moderato
Last played on
Symphony No 9 in C major, D 944, 'Great' (3rd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Symphony No 9 in C major, D 944, 'Great' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Symphony No 9 in C major, D 944, 'Great' (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Orchestra
Last played on
Ich atmet einen Linden Duft
Gustav Mahler
Ich atmet einen Linden Duft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich atmet einen Linden Duft
Last played on
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
Orchestra
Last played on
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op.45: 'Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen'
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op.45: 'Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op.45: 'Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen'
Last played on
St Matthew Passion, Part I (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion, Part I (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion, Part I (excerpt)
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in A major: II. Allegretto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7 in A major: II. Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No.7 in A major: II. Allegretto
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: VI. Der Abschied
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: VI. Der Abschied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde: VI. Der Abschied
Last played on
Coriolan Overture, Op 62
Ludwig van Beethoven
Coriolan Overture, Op 62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Coriolan Overture, Op 62
Last played on
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Last played on
Symphony No. 8 in F major Op. 93 - finale (Allegro vivace)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 8 in F major Op. 93 - finale (Allegro vivace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 8 in F major Op. 93 - finale (Allegro vivace)
Last played on
Symphony No 41 in C, K551 (Jupiter)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 41 in C, K551 (Jupiter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 41 in C, K551 (Jupiter)
Last played on
Leonore Overture No 2, Op 72a
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No 2, Op 72a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Leonore Overture No 2, Op 72a
Last played on
Otto Klemperer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor - Extract (Prom 42)
-
Sir John Eliot Gardiner on Berlioz’s Romeo and Juliet
-
A performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony
-
Overcoming the familiarity of the Fifth
-
Composer of the Week: Andre Previn
-
Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, 'Organ' - Preview Clip
-
Britten: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
-
J. S. Bach: Ascension Oratorio - Preview Clip
-
J. S. Bach: Easter Oratorio - Preview Clip
Back to artist