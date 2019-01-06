Billy Joe Ledesma Crawford (born May 16, 1982) is a Filipino-American singer, dancer, songwriter, actor and TV host. He has released five studio albums, an EP and has had a number of singles, notably "Trackin'", "When You Think About Me" (a remake of a OneVo1ce hit and "You Didn't Expect That" amongst others.

He has hosted a number of talent shows of ABS-CBN including Pinoy Dream Academy, Pilipinas Got Talent, Your Face Sounds Familiar and It's Showtime.