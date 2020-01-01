John VickeryBorn 3 November 1950
John Vickery
1950-11-03
John Vickery Biography (Wikipedia)
John Estill Vickery (born November 4, 1950) is an American stage and film actor known for his work in Babylon 5 and Star Trek.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
