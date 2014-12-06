Douglas CameronCellist (performer and teacher)
Douglas Cameron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d46d0fd4-3585-493d-864c-f569575c7bab
Douglas Cameron Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto – last mvt. – excerpt
Malcolm Sargent
Cello Concerto – last mvt. – excerpt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344q8m.jpglink
Cello Concerto – last mvt. – excerpt
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1946: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg92fx
Royal Albert Hall
1946-08-19T20:10:02
19
Aug
1946
Proms 1946: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist