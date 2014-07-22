The CopyrightsFormed 2002
The Copyrights
2002
The Copyrights Biography (Wikipedia)
The Copyrights are a pop punk band from Carbondale, Illinois made up of Adam Fletcher (lead vocals, bass), Brett Hunter (vocals, guitar), Kevin Rotter (vocals, guitar), and Luke McNeill (drums). They are currently signed to Red Scare Industries. They are known for what Alternative Press calls "both the sloppy, slacker pop-punk of, say, early Green Day with the slightly more polished sheen of Teenage Bottlerocket or recent Bouncing Souls".
