Christian KaneBorn 27 June 1974
Christian Kane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d46a3147-65a4-4ecc-a25e-9e60d84a7341
Christian Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Kane (born June 27, 1972) is an American actor and singer-songwriter. He is known for his roles in the television shows Angel, Leverage, The Librarians and Into the West, and the movies Just Married, Taxi, and Secondhand Lions.
Kane is the lead singer of the country-southern rock band Kane. On December 7, 2010, they released The House Rules, their third album and their debut for record label Bigger Picture Group. The album reached no. 25 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The first single from the album, also titled "The House Rules", debuted at no. 54 on the Billboard Country Songs chart. The second single, “Let Me Go”, was released on July 11, 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christian Kane Tracks
Sort by
Mountain Drive
Christian Kane
Mountain Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Drive
Last played on
American Psycho (Kissy Klub Version)
Christian Kane
American Psycho (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Psycho (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Let Me Go
Christian Kane
Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Go
Last played on
Christian Kane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist