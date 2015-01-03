Christian Kane (born June 27, 1972) is an American actor and singer-songwriter. He is known for his roles in the television shows Angel, Leverage, The Librarians and Into the West, and the movies Just Married, Taxi, and Secondhand Lions.

Kane is the lead singer of the country-southern rock band Kane. On December 7, 2010, they released The House Rules, their third album and their debut for record label Bigger Picture Group. The album reached no. 25 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The first single from the album, also titled "The House Rules", debuted at no. 54 on the Billboard Country Songs chart. The second single, “Let Me Go”, was released on July 11, 2011.