BS 2000Side project of Adam Horovitz of the 'Bestie Boys' and Amery Smith. Formed 1997
BS 2000 Biography (Wikipedia)
BS 2000 is a musical group formed by Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz (founder of Beastie Boys) and Amery "AWOL" Smith (drummer for Suicidal Tendencies and touring drummer for Beastie Boys) featuring Janay North. Their music features short instrumentals fusing hip-hop, electronic effects, and low-fi video game music.
In 1997, BS 2000 released their vinyl-only self-titled debut. BS 2000 later released a limited-edition vinyl/CD, Buddy, in 2000 and Simply Mortified on vinyl and CD in 2001.
Simply Mortified was the final release through the Beastie Boys' Grand Royal label.
A remix of their song "The Scrappy" (remixed by the Latch Brothers) was featured on the American and European versions of the Xbox video game, Jet Set Radio Future.
BS 2000 Tracks
