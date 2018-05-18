BS 2000 is a musical group formed by Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz (founder of Beastie Boys) and Amery "AWOL" Smith (drummer for Suicidal Tendencies and touring drummer for Beastie Boys) featuring Janay North. Their music features short instrumentals fusing hip-hop, electronic effects, and low-fi video game music.

In 1997, BS 2000 released their vinyl-only self-titled debut. BS 2000 later released a limited-edition vinyl/CD, Buddy, in 2000 and Simply Mortified on vinyl and CD in 2001.

Simply Mortified was the final release through the Beastie Boys' Grand Royal label.

A remix of their song "The Scrappy" (remixed by the Latch Brothers) was featured on the American and European versions of the Xbox video game, Jet Set Radio Future.