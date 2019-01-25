David Byrne (born 14 May 1952) is a Scottish-American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, artist, actor, writer and filmmaker who was a founding member, principal songwriter and lead singer and guitarist of the American new wave band Talking Heads (1975–1991).

Byrne has released solo recordings and worked with various media including film, photography, opera, fiction, and non-fiction. He has received Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.