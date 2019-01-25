David Byrne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmzr.jpg
1952-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4659efb-b8eb-4f03-95e9-f69ce35967a9
David Byrne Biography (Wikipedia)
David Byrne (born 14 May 1952) is a Scottish-American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, artist, actor, writer and filmmaker who was a founding member, principal songwriter and lead singer and guitarist of the American new wave band Talking Heads (1975–1991).
Byrne has released solo recordings and worked with various media including film, photography, opera, fiction, and non-fiction. He has received Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Byrne Performances & Interviews
- David Byrne: How art school led me to New Yorkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1nmf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1nmf.jpg2018-10-27T11:21:00.000ZDavid's departure from art school in the 70's allowed him to move to New York.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06q1l9h
David Byrne: How art school led me to New York
- 6 Questions for... David Byrnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1mlx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1mlx.jpg2018-10-27T11:07:00.000ZMary Anne Hobbs poses six burning questions to David Byrne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06q1l9s
6 Questions for... David Byrne
- David Byrne talks to Elizabeth Alker about American Utopiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061nld1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061nld1.jpg2018-03-19T18:09:00.000ZDavid Byrne talks to Elizabeth Alker about American Utopiahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061nb1h
David Byrne talks to Elizabeth Alker about American Utopia
- How varied are your musical tastes?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-28T14:21:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05zn0vl
How varied are your musical tastes?
- What music are you a fan of?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-13T16:34:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y1lgh
What music are you a fan of?
- David Byrne: "All the musicians will be mobile - we've never tried that before!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wq31d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wq31d.jpg2018-01-31T18:53:00.000ZDavid tells Simon about his ambitious new 'American Utopia' tour!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wq2ph
David Byrne: "All the musicians will be mobile - we've never tried that before!"
- Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wsf5b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wsf5b.jpg2018-01-31T17:42:00.000ZLauren catches up with David ahead of the release of his new solo album American Utopia. He talks about the power of music to provide solidarity, grassroots creativity, and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wps4j
Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrne
- Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qkygv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qkygv.jpg2017-12-09T09:28:00.000ZComedian Bill Bailey on why the Talking Heads frontman is his hero...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qktl8
Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?
- David Byrne on the power of Tropicaliahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j3xwr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j3xwr.jpg2016-02-10T12:52:00.000ZTropicalia champion David Byrne talks about the Tropicalists’ ingenuity and the movement’s founder Caetano Velsoso reflects on Tropicalia as a revolutionary forcehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03j3xx6
David Byrne on the power of Tropicalia
- David Byrne in conversation with Gilles Petersonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028lv5j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028lv5j.jpg2015-08-24T11:56:00.000ZDavid Byrne speaks with 6 Music's Gilles Peterson about curating this year's Meltdown Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030kpml
David Byrne in conversation with Gilles Peterson
- David Byrne, Sinkane and Money Mark on the music of William Onyeaborhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqmzr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqmzr.jpg2015-08-21T10:20:00.000ZDavid Byrne, Sinkane and Money Mark join Lauren at the Southbank Centre for this year's Meltdown Festival to talk about performing the music of William Onyeabor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0309pd6
David Byrne, Sinkane and Money Mark on the music of William Onyeabor
- David Byrne - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028lv5j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028lv5j.jpg2014-10-13T12:00:00.000ZFormer Talking Heads singer David Byrne chats to Mark and Stuart about the musical Here Lies Love, which he created with Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028lvbl
David Byrne - Interview
- David Byrne - An Evening In Withhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028dntk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028dntk.jpg2014-10-10T14:32:00.000ZJo Whiley spends An Evening In With... Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, whose new musical about Imelda Marcos, Here Lies Love, is opening at the National Theatre.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028dpz6
David Byrne - An Evening In With
- David Byrne chats with Laurenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027vggt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027vggt.jpg2014-10-03T11:41:00.000ZLauren Laverne chats with Talking Heads founder David Byrne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027vgq1
David Byrne chats with Lauren
David Byrne Tracks
Sort by
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
X‐Press 2
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lhp6d.jpglink
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
Last played on
Strange Overtones
Brian Eno
Strange Overtones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Strange Overtones
Last played on
Winter
David Byrne
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
Regiment
Brian Eno
Regiment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Regiment
Last played on
Everybody's Coming To My House
David Byrne
Everybody's Coming To My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w54v3.jpglink
Everybody's Coming To My House
Last played on
I Zimbra
David Byrne
I Zimbra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
I Zimbra
Last played on
The Jezebel Spirit
Brian Eno
The Jezebel Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
The Jezebel Spirit
Last played on
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
David Byrne
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
Last played on
Don't Fence Me In
David Byrne
Don't Fence Me In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Don't Fence Me In
Last played on
Ev'ryones In Love With You
David Byrne
Ev'ryones In Love With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Ev'ryones In Love With You
Last played on
Who
St. Vincent
Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021vwfj.jpglink
Who
Last played on
Here - David Byrne
David Byrne
Here - David Byrne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Here - David Byrne
Last played on
Toe Jam (feat. David Byrne)
Brighton Port Authority
Toe Jam (feat. David Byrne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsmy.jpglink
Toe Jam (feat. David Byrne)
Last played on
Who
David Byrne
Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Who
Last played on
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
X‐Press 2
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
Last played on
Nothing but Flowers
David Byrne
Nothing but Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Nothing but Flowers
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-27T20:09:09
27
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
David Byrne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Elvis Costello on working with Paul McCartney
-
Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectives
-
Elvis Costello - Under Lime
-
Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gun
-
Elvis Costello - Almost Blue
-
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
-
Elvis Costello - Unwanted Number
-
Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girl
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharach
Back to artist