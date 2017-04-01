Barry Charles Cryer, OBE (born 23 March 1935) is an English writer, comedian and actor. Cryer has written for many noted performers, including Dave Allen, Stanley Baxter, Jack Benny, Rory Bremner, George Burns, Jasper Carrott, Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, Dick Emery, Kenny Everett, Bruce Forsyth, David Frost, Bob Hope, Frankie Howerd, Richard Pryor, Spike Milligan, Mike Yarwood, The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise.

Cryer also wrote episodes for the television comedy series Doctor in the House.