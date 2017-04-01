Barry CryerBorn 25 March 1935
Barry Cryer
Barry Cryer Biography
Barry Charles Cryer, OBE (born 23 March 1935) is an English writer, comedian and actor. Cryer has written for many noted performers, including Dave Allen, Stanley Baxter, Jack Benny, Rory Bremner, George Burns, Jasper Carrott, Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, Dick Emery, Kenny Everett, Bruce Forsyth, David Frost, Bob Hope, Frankie Howerd, Richard Pryor, Spike Milligan, Mike Yarwood, The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise.
Cryer also wrote episodes for the television comedy series Doctor in the House.
Purple People Eater
Purple People Eater
Nicola (Live In Session)
Nicola (Live In Session)
We Were There (Live In Session)
We Were There (Live In Session)
Y.M.C.A
Y.M.C.A
LAUGHING POLICEMAN
LAUGHING POLICEMAN
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
