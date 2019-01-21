Christine Collister (born 28 December 1961) is a Manx folk, blues and jazz singer-songwriter. She was born and grew up on the Isle of Man and first came to public attention in 1986 as the singer of the theme song for the BBC's television adaptation of Fay Weldon's book The Life and Loves of a She-Devil.

In 1985 she joined the Richard Thompson Band as a backing vocalist, also singing with Thompson on many songs which had been previously performed as duets with ex-wife and former collaborator Linda Thompson. Collister was a part of this band for four years, participating in several world tours. There followed seven years working with singer, songwriter and guitar player, Clive Gregson. During this period, the couple released five albums, starting with their first and most successful album, Home and Away. After being unavailable for some years, the albums were re-released on CD around 2010.

Collister has released several solo albums since 1994, including Live, Blue Aconite, Dark Gift of Time and the compilation cd Songbird all for Fledgling Records, and An Equal Love and Into The Light for Topic Records. She has worked with the Isle of Man-based Stereo Scout Records, part of the Running Media Management Group, with whom she recorded a live album entitled Home in 2004, and her 20th Anniversary DVD entitled XX in 2005. Collister also produced a vinyl cut for hi-fi manufacturer REGA, entitled Love. The project was a collection of mainly cover songs, including tracks by Jim Croce, Kate Bush and Joni Mitchell, as well as a version of the Leonard Cohen song, "Hallelujah".