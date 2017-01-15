Jo CallisBorn 2 May 1951
Jo Callis
Jo Callis Biography
John William "Jo" Callis (born 2 May 1951) is an English musician and songwriter who played guitar with the Edinburgh based punk rock band The Rezillos (under the name Luke Warm), and post-punk band Boots for Dancing before joining The Human League.
