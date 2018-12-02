Don Cherry'50s singer. Born 11 January 1924
Don Cherry
1924-01-11
Donald Ross Cherry (January 11, 1924 – April 4, 2018) was an American traditional pop music and big band singer and former amateur and professional golfer. In music, he is best known for his 1955 hit "Band of Gold".
Band Of Gold
Don Cherry
Band Of Gold
Band Of Gold
The Good Old Days Are Right Now
Don Cherry
The Good Old Days Are Right Now
The Good Old Days Are Right Now
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIX
Don Cherry
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIX
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIX
Tell It To Me Again
Don Cherry
Tell It To Me Again
Tell It To Me Again
