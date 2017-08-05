Greg Cohen (born July 13, 1953) is an American jazz bassist. Best known for his work with John Zorn's Masada quartet; more recently he has been touring with Ornette Coleman[citation needed], and performed on Coleman's much-praised Sound Grammar album. Cohen has also often played traditional jazz, including work with Ken Peplowski, Kenny Davern, Marty Grosz and the filmmaker/clarinettist Woody Allen. He has worked with many musicians, including Tom Waits, David Byrne, and Elvis Costello.

Cohen's bass playing credits include work with artists such as Dagmar Krause, David Sanborn, Susana Baca, Gal Costa, Marisa Monte, Laurie Anderson, Willie Nelson, Bill Frisell, Norah Jones, Dave Douglas, Tricky, Jesse Harris, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, Joey Baron, Donovan, Crystal Gayle, Bob Dylan, Nina Nastasia, Alan Watts, Lee Konitz, Richie Havens, Dino Saluzzi, Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull, Odetta, Vesna Pisarović, Danny Barker, Tim Sparks, and Antony and the Johnsons.

In August/September 2006 he was musical director of the Century of Song series at the German arts festival, RuhrTriennale. He invited songwriters and performers such as David Byrne, Holly Cole and Laurie Anderson.