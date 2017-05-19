Lil JohnPortuguese kuduro producer João Barbosa, of Buraka Som Sistema
Lil John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d45d3e16-38e9-4898-bbca-ca1e2b7ef7a6
Lil John Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Give A
Lil John
I Don't Give A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Give A
Last played on
Trompa (feat. Lil John)
ETC!ETC!
Trompa (feat. Lil John)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkyp.jpglink
Trompa (feat. Lil John)
Last played on
Mama's Luv
Lil John
Mama's Luv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama's Luv
Last played on
Yeah (Madness Remix)
Usher
Yeah (Madness Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
Yeah (Madness Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist