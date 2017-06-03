Kippie MoeketsiBorn 27 July 1925. Died 27 April 1983
Kippie Moeketsi
1925-07-27
Kippie Moeketsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremiah "Kippie" Morolong Moeketsi (27 July 1925 – 27 April 1983) was a South African jazz musician, notable as an alto saxophonist. He is sometimes referred to as "the father of South African jazz" and as "South Africa's Charlie Parker". He played with and influenced some of South Africa's great musicians, including Jonas Gwangwa, Abdullah Ibrahim, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.
Kippie Moeketsi Tracks
Little Boy
Abdullah Ibrahim
Little Boy
Little Boy
Memories of You
Abdullah Ibrahim
Memories of You
Memories of You
