Richard Graham Sarstedt (born 29 March 1940), known by the stage name Eden Kane, is an English pop/rock singer, record producer and actor best known as a former teen idol in the 1960s. He has also recorded under his birth name and with backing group the Downbeats. Born in India, he is the elder brother of musicians Peter Sarstedt and Robin Sarstedt (aka. Clive Robin Sarstedt), with whom he has collaborated on numerous Sarstedt Brothers albums. He had success in the early 1960s as a pop star appealing to a teenage audience, with hits including "Well I Ask You" which was a UK No. 1 hit in 1961, then spent time in Australia before moving to the United States, where he began an acting career.