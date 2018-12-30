Eden KaneBorn 29 March 1940
Eden Kane
1940-03-29
Eden Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Graham Sarstedt (born 29 March 1940), known by the stage name Eden Kane, is an English pop/rock singer, record producer and actor best known as a former teen idol in the 1960s. He has also recorded under his birth name and with backing group the Downbeats. Born in India, he is the elder brother of musicians Peter Sarstedt and Robin Sarstedt (aka. Clive Robin Sarstedt), with whom he has collaborated on numerous Sarstedt Brothers albums. He had success in the early 1960s as a pop star appealing to a teenage audience, with hits including "Well I Ask You" which was a UK No. 1 hit in 1961, then spent time in Australia before moving to the United States, where he began an acting career.
Eden Kane Tracks
Forget Me Not
Eden Kane
Forget Me Not
Forget Me Not
Last played on
Well I Ask You
Eden Kane
Well I Ask You
Well I Ask You
Last played on
Boys Cry
Eden Kane
Boys Cry
Boys Cry
Last played on
Get Lost (In My Arms)
Eden Kane
Get Lost (In My Arms)
Get Lost (In My Arms)
Last played on
I Don't Know Why
Eden Kane
I Don't Know Why
I Don't Know Why
Last played on
Get Lost
Eden Kane
Get Lost
Get Lost
Last played on
Sounds Funny To Me
Eden Kane
Sounds Funny To Me
