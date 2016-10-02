David HollidayActor, voice of Virgil Tracy. Born 4 August 1937. Died 26 March 1999
David Holliday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d45a0bba-af5e-462b-9dc4-6b83824cb9a8
David Holliday Biography (Wikipedia)
David Holliday (August 4, 1937 – March 26, 1999) was an American Broadway actor and television voice actor. He is best known as the voice of Virgil Tracy, pilot of Thunderbird 2, in the first series (26 episodes) of Thunderbirds (1965–66).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Holliday Tracks
Sort by
Eager Beaver
Marti Stevens
Eager Beaver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eager Beaver
Last played on
Back to artist