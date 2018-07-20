Mo KenneyBorn 1990
Mo Kenney
1990
Mo Kenney Biography (Wikipedia)
Mo Kenney (born 1990) is a Canadian singer/songwriter based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Catching the ear of noted Canadian rocker Joel Plaskett while still in school, Kenney released her first album in 2012, which Plaskett produced. Kenney is known for her lyrical prowess and engaging stage presence. Called "Nova Scotia's rising star" by The Scene magazine, she has toured with Plaskett as well as with Ron Sexsmith. In 2013, her song "Sucker" won the prestigious SOCAN Songwriting Prize.
Mo Kenney Tracks
On The Roof
Maybe I Am
Dancing
Take Me Outside
In My Dreams
I Faked It
Mountains To The Mess
Telephones
IN MY LUNGS
DÉJÀ VU
Sucker
Don't You Worry
Five Years
I Got A Letter (My Nu Leng mix)
