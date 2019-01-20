Clannad are an Irish family band formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal. Their music has been described as folk, folk rock, traditional Irish, Celtic and new-age, often incorporating elements of smooth jazz and Gregorian chant.

Formed by siblings Ciarán Brennan, Pól, and Moya Brennan and their twin uncles Noel and Pádraig Duggan, the band were initially known as Clann as Dobhar; in 1973 they shortened their name to Clannad. By 1979 they had released three albums and completed a successful US tour. From 1980 to 1982, they recorded and toured as a six-piece group with Enya on additional keyboards and vocals, before she left the group to pursue a solo career.

In 1982, Clannad attracted international attention with their hit single "Theme from Harry's Game", which was included on Magical Ring (1983). They adopted a musical direction of Celtic and pop music in the 1980s and 1990s, as evident on Macalla (1985), and Anam (1990). After Landmarks (1997), the band were on hiatus before the original line-up reformed in 2007 before a four-piece of Moya, Ciarán, Noel, and Pádraig completed a full-scale tour in 2008. They then released Nádúr (2013), their first studio album in fifteen years. Pádraig Duggan died on 9 August 2016.