Jazzy B
1975-04-01
Jazzy B Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaswinder Singh Bains (born 1 April 1975), more popularly known as Jazzy Bains or Jazzy B, is a Punjabi language Bhangra singer-songwriter.
Jazzy B Performances & Interviews
Jazzy B – Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
2017-03-27
The Crown Prince of Bhangra performs at Asian Network Live 2017.
Jazzy B – Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
Jazzy B
2017-02-07
Crown Prince of Bhangra Jazzy B chats to Tommy about performing at Asian Network Live!
Jazzy B
Jazzy B talks Trendster
2016-12-08
President of Bhangra, Jazzy B chats to Bobby about his single Trendster and shares his tips on how to stay young!
Jazzy B talks Trendster
Behind the Bhangra - Jazzy B
2016-09-26
Dipp's delves deep behind the scenes of the life and career of how the Punjabi sensation Jazzy B became the crown prince of bhangra. In an exclusive, no doors interview.
Behind the Bhangra - Jazzy B
Jazzy B World Exclusive
2016-07-10
Vocalist Jazzy B speaks to Dipps Live from Canada about his collaboration with DJ Flow.
Jazzy B World Exclusive
Jazzy B Exclusive 'The Holi War' with Bobby Friction
2013-03-14
Jazzy B's talking about his collaboration with Bappi Lahiri 'The Holi War'
Jazzy B Exclusive 'The Holi War' with Bobby Friction
Jazzy B Tracks
Dil Luteya (Remix)
Apache Indian
Dil Luteya (Remix)
Dil Luteya (Remix)
Last played on
Miss Karda
Jazzy B
Miss Karda
Miss Karda
Last played on
Udhne Sapoliye
Jazzy B
Udhne Sapoliye
Bamb Gaana
Jazzy B
Bamb Gaana
Bamb Gaana
Last played on
Ashiq
Jazzy B
Ashiq
Ashiq
Last played on
Dil Luteya
Jazzy B
Dil Luteya
Dil Luteya
Naag
Jazzy B
Naag
Naag
Last played on
Naag
Jazzy B
Naag
One Million (feat. DJ Flow)
Jazzy B
One Million (feat. DJ Flow)
One Million (feat. DJ Flow)
Londono Patola
Jazzy B
Londono Patola
Londono Patola
Gaddi
Jazzy B
Gaddi
Gaddi
Ghetto Heaven
The Family Stand
Ghetto Heaven
Ghetto Heaven
Last played on
Mitran De Boot (feat. Dr Zeus & Kaur B)
Jazzy B
Mitran De Boot (feat. Dr Zeus & Kaur B)
Mitran De Boot (feat. Dr Zeus & Kaur B)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Jawani
Jazzy B
Jawani
Jawani
Last played on
Rambo
Jazzy B
Rambo
Rambo
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jazzy B
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2017-02-25
25
Feb
2017
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Similar Artists
