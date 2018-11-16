Ransom Wilson (born October 25, 1951) is an American flutist and conductor. Studying at the Juilliard School in New York City, he formed a close friendship with Jean-Pierre Rampal. His other flute teachers have included Alain Marion, Severino Gazzelloni, Julius Baker, Christian Lardé, Philip Dunigan, and Arthur Lora. These days, he is active in conducting, including the New York City Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, and he is also the founder and conductor of Solisti New York Orchestra.[citation needed] In 2010 he formed a new ensemble in New York City, Le Train Bleu. The group performed actively until recently. His conducting teachers include Roger Nierenberg, James Dixon, Otto-Werner Mueller and Leonard Bernstein.[citation needed] He is the former Director of Orchestras at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. He is the current Music Director of the Redlands Symphony, and on the faculty of the Yale School of Music.