Huw Watkins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03htp35.jpg
1976-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d452ef1b-8e94-471a-91cd-06e82df7419f
Huw Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Huw Watkins (born 13 July 1976) is a British composer and pianist. Born in South Wales, he studied piano and composition at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester, where he received piano lessons from Peter Lawson. He then went on to read Music at King's College, Cambridge, where he studied composition with Robin Holloway and Alexander Goehr, and completed an MMus in composition at the Royal College of Music, where he studied with Julian Anderson. Huw Watkins was awarded the Constant and Kit Lambert Junior Fellowship at the Royal College of Music, where he is used to teach composition. He is currently Honorary Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huw Watkins Performances & Interviews
- Paul and Huw Watkins play a pristine pair of Miniatures live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044g0fr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044g0fr.jpg2016-08-12T09:53:00.000ZAn In Tune world premiere: two of Huw's Miniatures specially arranged for cello and piano.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044g2l2
Paul and Huw Watkins play a pristine pair of Miniatures live on In Tune
Huw Watkins Tracks
Sort by
Winter
Rebecca Dale
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
The Fruit of Silence
Peteris Vasks
The Fruit of Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
The Fruit of Silence
Last played on
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Huw Watkins
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Last played on
Three Welsh Songs: Second Song
Huw Watkins
Three Welsh Songs: Second Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Three Welsh Songs: Second Song
Last played on
3 Welsh songs for string orchestra
Huw Watkins
3 Welsh songs for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
3 Welsh songs for string orchestra
Last played on
Concerto Op.13 for piano and orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Concerto Op.13 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Concerto Op.13 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Spring
Huw Watkins
Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Spring
Last played on
Lightness (5 Memos, No 1)
Mark Bowden
Lightness (5 Memos, No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vt6f.jpglink
Lightness (5 Memos, No 1)
Last played on
Cello Sonata in A major (2nd mvt)
Hubert Parry
Cello Sonata in A major (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jwv1g.jpglink
Cello Sonata in A major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Violin Concerto
Huw Watkins
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Last played on
Dance Concerto For Violin, Piano And Strings - Last Mvt
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Dance Concerto For Violin, Piano And Strings - Last Mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
Dance Concerto For Violin, Piano And Strings - Last Mvt
Last played on
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
Granville Bantock
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kg.jpglink
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
Last played on
Night Windows for oboe and piano
Thea Musgrave
Night Windows for oboe and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
Night Windows for oboe and piano
Last played on
Billy the Kid (Waltz)
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid (Waltz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Billy the Kid (Waltz)
Last played on
Summertime / A woman is a sometime thing
George Gershwin
Summertime / A woman is a sometime thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime / A woman is a sometime thing
Last played on
Variations Concertantes, Op 17
Felix Mendelssohn
Variations Concertantes, Op 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Variations Concertantes, Op 17
Last played on
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
Oliver Knussen
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7x.jpglink
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
Last played on
An American in Paris transc Heifetz
George Gershwin
An American in Paris transc Heifetz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
An American in Paris transc Heifetz
Last played on
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
Huw Watkins
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
Last played on
Sonata (F.A.E.) for violin and piano (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Sonata (F.A.E.) for violin and piano (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonata (F.A.E.) for violin and piano (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Spiegel im Spiegel
Arvo Pärt
Spiegel im Spiegel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Spiegel im Spiegel
Last played on
Sonatensatz in C minor
Johannes Brahms
Sonatensatz in C minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonatensatz in C minor
Last played on
The Nurse's Song (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
Benjamin Britten
The Nurse's Song (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Nurse's Song (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
Sephestia's Lullaby (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
Benjamin Britten
Sephestia's Lullaby (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Sephestia's Lullaby (A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41)
If grief could burn out (Echo)
Huw Watkins
If grief could burn out (Echo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
If grief could burn out (Echo)
Romanian folk dances Nos 4,6. 5
Béla Bartók
Romanian folk dances Nos 4,6. 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Romanian folk dances Nos 4,6. 5
Last played on
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 no.1
Clara Schumann
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 no.1
Last played on
Loopholes and Lynchpins: Lynchpin 2
Tansy Davies
Loopholes and Lynchpins: Lynchpin 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1bk.jpglink
Loopholes and Lynchpins: Lynchpin 2
Last played on
3 Welsh Songs for string orchestra
Huw Watkins
3 Welsh Songs for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
3 Welsh Songs for string orchestra
Last played on
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
Jean Sibelius
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
Last played on
Celebration (Billy the Kid)
Aaron Copland
Celebration (Billy the Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Celebration (Billy the Kid)
Last played on
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
Philip Cashian
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - suite arr. Jascha Heifetz: Summertime - A woman is a sometime thing
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - suite arr. Jascha Heifetz: Summertime - A woman is a sometime thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Porgy and Bess - suite arr. Jascha Heifetz: Summertime - A woman is a sometime thing
Last played on
1st Movement - Dance: Concerto for violin, piano and strings
Oliver Davis
1st Movement - Dance: Concerto for violin, piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
1st Movement - Dance: Concerto for violin, piano and strings
Last played on
Song without Words, Op 109
Felix Mendelssohn
Song without Words, Op 109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Song without Words, Op 109
Last played on
Valse, Op 81 No 3 (Five Pieces for violin and piano)
Jean Sibelius
Valse, Op 81 No 3 (Five Pieces for violin and piano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Valse, Op 81 No 3 (Five Pieces for violin and piano)
Last played on
Three Welsh Songs
Huw Watkins
Three Welsh Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Three Welsh Songs
Last played on
Four Romantic Pieces for Violin and Piano Op.75 - Allegro Maestoso
Antonín Dvořák
Four Romantic Pieces for Violin and Piano Op.75 - Allegro Maestoso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Four Romantic Pieces for Violin and Piano Op.75 - Allegro Maestoso
Last played on
Violin Sonata No.8 (Op.30 No.3) in G major, 3rd movement; Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Sonata No.8 (Op.30 No.3) in G major, 3rd movement; Allegro vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Sonata No.8 (Op.30 No.3) in G major, 3rd movement; Allegro vivace
Last played on
Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 57; 2nd movement Poco sostenuto
Antonín Dvořák
Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 57; 2nd movement Poco sostenuto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 57; 2nd movement Poco sostenuto
Last played on
Drink to me only with thine eyes
Roger Quilter
Drink to me only with thine eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Drink to me only with thine eyes
Love Songs in Age (from Five Larkin Songs)
Huw Watkins
Love Songs in Age (from Five Larkin Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Love Songs in Age (from Five Larkin Songs)
Gretchen am Spinnrade
Franz Schubert
Gretchen am Spinnrade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Gretchen am Spinnrade
In my craft or sullen art - Goodison Quartet No 4
Huw Watkins
In my craft or sullen art - Goodison Quartet No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
In my craft or sullen art - Goodison Quartet No 4
Last played on
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 65
Benjamin Britten
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 65
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Cello Sonata in C major, Op 65
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Huw Watkins, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Thomas Gould and Caroline Dearnley
West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge, UK
13
Feb
2019
Huw Watkins, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Thomas Gould and Caroline Dearnley
Wigmore Hall, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Huw Watkins, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Thomas Gould and Caroline Dearnley
The Halls, Norwich, UK
22
Mar
2019
Huw Watkins, Britten Sinfonia, Jacqueline Shave, Miranda Dale, Clare Finnimore, Caroline Dearnley and Hannah Rarity
The Halls, Norwich, UK
26
Mar
2019
Huw Watkins, Britten Sinfonia, Jacqueline Shave, Miranda Dale, Clare Finnimore, Caroline Dearnley and Hannah Rarity
West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Aldeburgh Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enxn5v
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2018-06-16T20:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02sr664.jpg
16
Jun
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Aldeburgh Festival
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Huw Watkins curates
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq584f
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2018-01-12T20:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02r413c.jpg
12
Jan
2018
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Huw Watkins curates
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: **CANCELLED** Oliver Knussen conducts Macbeth & Falstaff
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epgv2m
Barbican, London
2017-01-20T20:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gjr3j.jpg
20
Jan
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: **CANCELLED** Oliver Knussen conducts Macbeth & Falstaff
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Composer Portrait: Huw Watkins
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6m2mb
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-02-24T20:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02r4nvk.jpg
24
Feb
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Composer Portrait: Huw Watkins
19:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Be in the Audience: Knussen conducts Henze
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggmxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-02-07T20:59:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qm9tv.jpg
7
Feb
2014
Be in the Audience: Knussen conducts Henze
19:00
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Huw Watkins News
Huw Watkins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tansy Davies: What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds') (Prom 15) - excerpt
-
Proms Plus Talk: Tansy Davies - What Did We See
-
The extraordinary Oliver Knussen: Mark-Anthony Turnage and George Benjamin pay moving tribute
-
Sublime, soaring Howells
-
Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle
-
“You miss being in there”
-
"I discovered as a student that sometimes composers didn't really know quite how to speak with musicians." Tansy Davies
-
Composers' Rooms: No.12 Mark-Anthony Turnage
-
Herbert Howells
-
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Momentum and Kai
Back to artist