The BDI'sFormed 2007
The BDI's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d44f44f9-6a16-4f9c-9acc-c8f24ea40d57
The BDI's Tracks
Sort by
January
The BDI's
January
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
January
Last played on
Hallelujah Era
The BDI's
Hallelujah Era
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah Era
Last played on
It Was Not Serious
The BDI's
It Was Not Serious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Was Not Serious
Last played on
The BDI's Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist