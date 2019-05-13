Lil TjayBorn 30 April 2001
Lil Tjay
2001-04-30
Lil Tjay Biography (Wikipedia)
Tione Merritt (born April 30, 2001), better known by his stage name Lil Tjay, is an American rapper and songwriter from the Bronx, New York. He is best known for his singles "Resume" and "Brothers", with the latter receiving 44.4 million plays on SoundCloud, which led to his signing with Columbia Records. It has also been a staple on SoundCloud's Top 50 chart.
Lil Tjay Tracks
Pop Out (feat. Lil Tjay)
Polo G
