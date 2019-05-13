Tione Merritt (born April 30, 2001), better known by his stage name Lil Tjay, is an American rapper and songwriter from the Bronx, New York. He is best known for his singles "Resume" and "Brothers", with the latter receiving 44.4 million plays on SoundCloud, which led to his signing with Columbia Records. It has also been a staple on SoundCloud's Top 50 chart.