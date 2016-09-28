Cynthia BuchanBorn 1 July 1949
Cynthia Buchan
1949-07-01
Cynthia Buchan Tracks
Higglety pigglety pop!
Oliver Knussen
Last played on
Le Carrosse du Saint-Sacrement - opera (Scenes 7 & 8)
Ian Caddy, BBC Scottish S O, Lord Berners, Anthony Smith, Cynthia Buchan & Nicholas Cleobury
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-16T21:02:26
16
Sep
1983
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-18T21:02:26
18
Jul
1982
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 12 - In honour of the wedding of HRH The Prince of Wales and the Lady Diana Spencer
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-29T21:02:26
29
Jul
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-11T21:02:26
11
Aug
1980
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-21T21:02:26
21
Jul
1979
Royal Albert Hall
