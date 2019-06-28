Perry Keyes (born 1966) is an Australian singer-songwriter.

Keyes is based in Waterloo, Sydney and grew up in nearby Redfern. Former singer-songwriter with Sydney band the Stolen Holdens, Keyes' output is best described as heartland rock in that the lyrics detail the minutiae of the seamier side of existence in and around the working class Sydney suburbs. Keyes has been acclaimed as "Redfern's answer to Bruce Springsteen".

His debut double album Meter was released in 2005. Second album The Last Ghost Train Home was named Radio National album of the year and was a finalist for the 2007 Australian Music Prize. 2010's Johnny Ray's Downtown was followed by Sunnyholt in 2015, the first part of a two-album series. Jim Salmon's Lament was released October 5, 2018.

Keyes is a supporter of his hometown rugby league club the South Sydney Rabbitohs.