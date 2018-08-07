MakizaFormed 1997. Disbanded 2006
Makiza
1997
Makiza Biography (Wikipedia)
Makiza was a Chilean hip hop band active from 1997 to 2006 when her frontwoman Anita Tijoux left the band for a solo career.
Makiza Tracks
La Mision (Album Version)
