Leroy JenkinsBorn 11 March 1932. Died 24 February 2007
Leroy Jenkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d446a688-e55b-4c4c-8d53-a21fa77588e2
Leroy Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Jenkins (Chicago, March 11, 1932 – February 24, 2007, New York City) was an American composer and violinist/violist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leroy Jenkins Tracks
Sort by
Dancing On A Melody
Leroy Jenkins
Dancing On A Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing On A Melody
Last played on
Keep On Truckin' Brother
Leroy Jenkins
Keep On Truckin' Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Truckin' Brother
Last played on
No Banks River
Leroy Jenkins
No Banks River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Banks River
Last played on
Leroy Jenkins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist