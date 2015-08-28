Luxury is a rock band from Toccoa, Georgia. They began playing together as The Shroud at Toccoa Falls College in the early 1990s, and changed their name to Luxury just before signing with Tooth & Nail Records and releasing their debut album, Amazing And Thankyou, which was one of the few non-hardcore releases on the label at the time.

Luxury toured extensively in the months following Amazing And Thankyou's release. In late 1995, a bad highway collision between touring engagements resulted in most of the band's members being hospitalized. Consequently, Luxury took a year-long hiatus before going back on tour to support their second album, The Latest & The Greatest, though with fewer dates than initially anticipated. After growing more and more unhappy with the continually waning resources and promotion provided them by Tooth & Nail, they opted (in 1997) not to renew their contract with the label, and instead released their third album, Luxury (1999), on Bulletproof Records, a smaller and more artist-friendly label. Soon after, Luxury broke up, and the band members went their separate ways.