Sawyer Christopher Fredericks (born March 31, 1999) is an American singer–songwriter who won the eighth season of The Voice in 2015. Choosing Pharrell Williams as his coach, Fredericks set series iTunes sales records and became the second youngest winner in series history alongside Danielle Bradbery (both at the age of 16), until Season 14 winner, Brynn Cartelli, won at the age of 15.