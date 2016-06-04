Sawyer Fredericks
Sawyer Fredericks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d443bf6c-501a-44f2-acdf-689f2ef28a67
Sawyer Fredericks Biography (Wikipedia)
Sawyer Christopher Fredericks (born March 31, 1999) is an American singer–songwriter who won the eighth season of The Voice in 2015. Choosing Pharrell Williams as his coach, Fredericks set series iTunes sales records and became the second youngest winner in series history alongside Danielle Bradbery (both at the age of 16), until Season 14 winner, Brynn Cartelli, won at the age of 15.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sawyer Fredericks Tracks
Sort by
4 Pockets
Sawyer Fredericks
4 Pockets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 Pockets
Last played on
Back to artist