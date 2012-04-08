Francis Athelstone Baines (1917–1999) was a British composer and double-bass player.

He taught at the Royal College of Music and performed at the Aldeburgh Festival.

His Fanfare was included in Gerard Hoffnung's first Music Festival Concert along with works by the better-known British composers Malcolm Arnold and William Walton.

His compositions include two symphonies (from 1953 and 1957), a Divertimento, and a set of Comic Variations.