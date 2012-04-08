Francis BainesBorn 1911. Died 1999
Francis Baines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4400c05-db48-4ad1-93fe-f9f97542804e
Francis Baines Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Athelstone Baines (1917–1999) was a British composer and double-bass player.
He taught at the Royal College of Music and performed at the Aldeburgh Festival.
His Fanfare was included in Gerard Hoffnung's first Music Festival Concert along with works by the better-known British composers Malcolm Arnold and William Walton.
His compositions include two symphonies (from 1953 and 1957), a Divertimento, and a set of Comic Variations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francis Baines Tracks
Sort by
Fanfare
Francis Baines
Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare
Last played on
Back to artist