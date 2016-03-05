Johnny Spence Orchestra
Johnny Spence Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d43d6939-7748-4a73-9d36-461310acbdf9
Johnny Spence Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Dr Kildare
Johnny Spence Orchestra
Dr Kildare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Kildare
Last played on
Can't Buy Me Love
Ella Fitzgerald
Can't Buy Me Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Can't Buy Me Love
Last played on
Theme From Doctor Kildaire
Johnny Spence Orchestra
Theme From Doctor Kildaire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Dr Kildare
Johnny Spence Orchestra
Theme from Dr Kildare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Dr Kildare
Last played on
Doctor Kildare
Johnny Spence Orchestra
Doctor Kildare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Kildare
Last played on
Back to artist