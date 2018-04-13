Mz BrattBorn 4 November 1988
Mz Bratt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4pc.jpg
1988-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d43c9e24-1366-4e2f-b630-3f8c254f3f39
Mz Bratt Biography (Wikipedia)
Cleopatra Humphrey (born 4 November 1988) formerly known by her stage name Mz. Bratt and currently known as Cleo., is an English rapper and neo-soul grime musician.
Mz Bratt Tracks
Dub
Mz Bratt
Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Dub
Last played on
Get Dark
Mz Bratt
Get Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btk73.jpglink
Get Dark
Last played on
Selecta
Mz Bratt
Selecta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgjq.jpglink
Selecta
Last played on
No Feeling (feat. Mz Bratt, C4 & KCat)
The Mike Delinquent Project
No Feeling (feat. Mz Bratt, C4 & KCat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6yl.jpglink
No Feeling (feat. Mz Bratt, C4 & KCat)
Last played on
Lose My Direction (feat. Mz Bratt & Jammz)
Terror Danjah
Lose My Direction (feat. Mz Bratt & Jammz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d3bjt.jpglink
Lose My Direction (feat. Mz Bratt & Jammz)
Last played on
Selecta (Acapella)
Mz Bratt
Selecta (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Selecta (Acapella)
Last played on
I Like You (feat. Sadie Ama)
Mz Bratt
I Like You (feat. Sadie Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
I Like You (feat. Sadie Ama)
Last played on
Selecta (2 Bit Thugs Remix)
Mz Bratt
Selecta (2 Bit Thugs Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Selecta (2 Bit Thugs Remix)
Last played on
Selecta (2 Big Thugs Remix)
Mz Bratt
Selecta (2 Big Thugs Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Selecta (2 Big Thugs Remix)
Last played on
Tear Down (Mz Bratt)
Mz Bratt
Tear Down (Mz Bratt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Tear Down (Mz Bratt)
Last played on
Tear It All Down
Mz Bratt
Tear It All Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty91.jpglink
Tear It All Down
Last played on
Selecta (Royal T Very Butterz Remix)
Mz Bratt
Selecta (Royal T Very Butterz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Selecta (Royal T Very Butterz Remix)
Last played on
Falling Down
Mz Bratt
Falling Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwn2v.jpglink
Falling Down
Last played on
Party Over Here
Mz Bratt
Party Over Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Party Over Here
Last played on
Big Ben (Preditah Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer & Mz Bratt)
Donae’o
Big Ben (Preditah Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer & Mz Bratt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhfqm.jpglink
Big Ben (Preditah Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer & Mz Bratt)
Last played on
Blow Your Whistle (feat Donaeo)
Mz Bratt
Blow Your Whistle (feat Donaeo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pc.jpglink
Blow Your Whistle (feat Donaeo)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Mz Bratt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zp5v
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-10-26T20:40:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tc3m.jpg
26
Oct
2011
Live Lounge: Mz Bratt
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
