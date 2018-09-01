Orquesta Nacional de EspañaFormed 1940
Orquesta Nacional de España
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d439eb7a-8ce9-4524-9db6-e020143ea8e4
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orquesta Nacional de España (Spanish National Orchestra) is a symphonic orchestra that is based in Madrid, Spain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The Three Cornered Hat - Jota
Manuel de Falla
The Three Cornered Hat - Jota
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
The Three Cornered Hat - Jota
Last played on
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Last played on
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Concierto de Aranjuez (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche Op.28
Richard Strauss
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche Op.28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche Op.28
Last played on
Divertimento for Strings
Béla Bartók
Divertimento for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Divertimento for Strings
Last played on
La vida breve (Act 2, Tableau 2: Danza)
Manuel de Falla
La vida breve (Act 2, Tableau 2: Danza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
La vida breve (Act 2, Tableau 2: Danza)
Last played on
Back to artist