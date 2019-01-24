Erland and the CarnivalBritish folk-rock band
Erland and the Carnival Biography (Wikipedia)
Erland & The Carnival are a British progressive folk rock band, formed in London, by Orcadian folk guitarist and singer Gawain Erland Cooper, multi-instrumentalist Simon Tong (formerly of The Verve, Blur and The Good, the Bad & the Queen), and drummer/engineer David Nock (The Orb, The Cult, The Fireman, David Gilmour, Paul McCartney). In 2010 they released their critically acclaimed eponymous debut album, and a year later released Nightingale to further widespread acclaim. Their third album Closing Time was released in autumn 2014 and featured collaborations with Paul Weller. The album was recorded in 7 days at Damon Albarn's Studio 13 and was mixed by Tim Bran.
Erland & The Carnival are well known for their contemporary arrangements of traditional Scottish and English folk songs, resulting in a "wild pastiche of digital trickery and oral tradition that channels the spirit of '70s progressive rock while staying true to pop-song brevity."
Erland and the Carnival Tracks
Trouble In Mind
My Name is Carnival (6 Music session 6.8.14)
Was You Ever (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2009)
Springtime - 6 Music session 22/03/2011
Was You Ever See
Quiet Love
Birth Of A Nation
Closing Time
Wrong (East India Youth Remix)
Is It Long 'Til It's Over?
I Am Joan
Daughter
The Derby Ram
