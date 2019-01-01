New London ChoraleFormed 1979
The New London Chorale was a British choir founded in 1979, released recordings under the direction of Tom Parker which popularized classical music. Parker died in 2013. The Chorale collaborated with solo singers, including Vicki Brown, Madeline Bell, Gordon Neville and Katie Kissoon.
