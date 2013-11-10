DemonFrench house artist Jérémie Mondon. Born 1977
Demon
1977
Demon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremie Mondon, known by his stage name Demon, is a French artist and producer of electronic music born in 1977 in Paris. His music comes under the genre known as French touch.
Happy Therapy
Happy Therapy
I Think (DIM remix)
I Think (DIM remix)
