Jeffrey H. Lorber (born November 4, 1952) is an American keyboardist, composer, and record producer. After six previous nominations, Lorber won his first Grammy Award on Jan. 28, 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Prototype by his band The Jeff Lorber Fusion.
Many of his songs have appeared on The Weather Channel's Local on the 8s segments and on the channel's compilation albums, The Weather Channel Presents: The Best of Smooth Jazz and The Weather Channel Presents: Smooth Jazz II. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for his album He Had a Hat (Blue Note, 2007)
Sunny Sounds
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Sunny Sounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny Sounds
Last played on
Valinor
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Valinor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valinor
Last played on
Arda
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Arda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arda
Last played on
Sport Coat Makes Good
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Sport Coat Makes Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sport Coat Makes Good
Last played on
Hidden Agenda
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Hidden Agenda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hidden Agenda
Last played on
Park West
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Park West
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Park West
Last played on
Wizard Island
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Wizard Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wizard Island
Last played on
Hacienda
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Hacienda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hacienda
Last played on
Soul Party
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Soul Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Party
Last played on
Rain Dance/Wanna Fly
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Rain Dance/Wanna Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain Dance/Wanna Fly
Last played on
Raptor
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Raptor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raptor
Last played on
Galaxian
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Galaxian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galaxian
Last played on
Everlast
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Everlast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlast
Last played on
Horace
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Horace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horace
Last played on
Rain Dance
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Rain Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain Dance
Last played on
Live Wire
The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Live Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Wire
Last played on
