Αλίκη ΒουγιουκλάκηBorn 20 July 1933. Died 23 July 1996
1933-07-20
Aliki Stamatina Vougiouklaki (Greek: Αλίκη Σταματίνα Βουγιουκλάκη; 20 July 1934 – 23 July 1996) was a Greek actress, best known for her films and theatrical plays, and theatrical producer. She was one of the most popular actresses in Greece, and was given the title of the National Star of Greece. Theatrically she has mostly created renditions of widely known Broadway musicals as well as Greek tragedy plays. She died after fighting pancreatic cancer at the age of 62.
