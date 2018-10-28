Bronnt Industries Kapital is a musical project from Bristol, England based around producer and multi-instrumentalist Guy Bartell. It has released four studio albums, Virtute et Industria, Häxan, Hard for Justice and Turksib.

Bronnt Industries Kapital’s first releases were limited edition CDs and vinyl on Bristol labels Silent Age, Clean Cut and Float records. The first album was 2005’s Virtute et Industria, released on UK independent label Static Caravan Recordings. This was followed in 2007 by an original soundtrack commissioned for the DVD release of the cult Swedish silent film Häxan by Tartan Films, which was collected on a stand-alone soundtrack album released by Static Caravan the following year. In 2009 Bronnt Industries Kapital released its third album Hard for Justice on Berlin, Germany label Get Physical Music. In 2015, Bronnt Industries Kapital released its fourth album Turksib on I Own You Records, an album taken from Bartell's soundtrack to the 1929 Soviet documentary film of the same name by Viktor Turin, which was commissioned by the British Film Institute for their DVD/Blu-ray release The Soviet Influence: From Turksib to Night Mail.