Magnus BrooBorn 1965
Magnus Broo
1965
Magnus Broo Biography (Wikipedia)
Magnus Broo (born 27 June 1965 in Husqvarna, Västervik, Småland, Sweden) is a Swedish jazz musician (trumpet) known from own recordings and collaboration with Norwegian jazz musicians like in the band Atomic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Magnus Broo Tracks
Scent Of Soil
Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo
Scent Of Soil
Scent Of Soil
Performer
Last played on
Serianna
Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo
Serianna
Serianna
Performer
Last played on
Magnus Broo Links
