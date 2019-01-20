Noor Jehan (Urdu: نُورجہاں ‬‎), (born Allah Rakhi Wasai; 21 September 1926 – 23 December 2000), also known by her honorific title Malika-e-Tarannum (Urdu: ملِکہ ترنّم ‬‎), the queen of melody), was a Pakistani playback singer and actress who worked first in British India and then in Pakistan. Her career spanned more than six decades (1930s–1990s). She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan. She had a command of Hindustani classical music as well as other music genres.

Along with Ahmed Rushdi, she holds the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema. She is estimated to have made more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during a career which lasted more than half a century. She is thought to be one of the most prolific singers of all time. Her persona and glamour in the East can easily be compared to that of Marilyn Monroe in the West. She is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director.