Silje Nergaard (born 19 June 1966) is a Norwegian jazz vocalist and songwriter. She is one of the best-selling jazz artists on the official sales chart in Norway. She became known worldwide after the release of the international bestseller Tell Me Where You're Going featuring Pat Metheny on guitar.
Tell Me Where You're Going
Silje Nergaard
Tell Me Where You're Going
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Tell Me Where You're Going
Last played on
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
Silje Nergaard
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
Last played on
Be Still My Heart
Silje Nergaard
Be Still My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Be Still My Heart
Last played on
Let There Be Love
Silje Nergaard
Let There Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Let There Be Love
Last played on
Be Still My Heart (Live In Session)
Silje Nergaard
Be Still My Heart (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Be Still My Heart (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Leaving
Silje Nergaard
The Leaving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
The Leaving
Last played on
Theres Always A First Time
Silje Nergaard
Theres Always A First Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Theres Always A First Time
Last played on
Dreamers At Heart
Silje Nergaard
Dreamers At Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Dreamers At Heart
Last played on
