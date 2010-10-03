Golpes Bajos1980s rock Spanish band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1986
Golpes Bajos
1982
Golpes Bajos Biography (Wikipedia)
Golpes Bajos was a 1980s pop group in Spain, a part of the so-called "Edad de Oro del Pop Español", i.e. "The Golden Age of Spanish Pop Music". They were active in 1982–1986, with a final reunion tour in 1997–1998.
Fiesta De Los Maniquies
