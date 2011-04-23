Moorish Delta 7Formed 1995
Moorish Delta 7 (also known as MD7) are a hip hop/UK garage outfit from the Newtown area of Birmingham, England. The trio formed in 1995 and have sold over 50,000 records.
Moorish Delta 7 Tracks
Silent Screams
Moorish Delta 7
Silent Screams
Silent Screams
Levels
Levels
Moorish Delta 7
Levels
Levels
