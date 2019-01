Masaaki Suzuki (鈴木 雅明 Suzuki Masaaki, born 29 April 1954) is a Japanese organist, harpsichordist and conductor, and the founder and musical director of the Bach Collegium Japan. With this ensemble he is recording the complete choral works of Johann Sebastian Bach for the Swedish label BIS Records, for which he is also recording Bach's concertos, orchestral suites, and solo works for harpsichord and organ. He is also Artist-in residence at Yale University and director of its Schola Cantorum, and has conducted orchestras and choruses around the world.